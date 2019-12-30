Czechia seventh biggest fireworks exporter in the world

The Czech Republic is the seventh biggest exporter of fireworks in the world, according to world business data. The country exports 10 million dollars worth of fireworks annually.

The Netherlands is Europe’s top exporter of fireworks selling 52 million dollars worth of fireworks every year.

The Czech Republic is also one of the most lenient states when it comes to the sale of fireworks.

According to the CTK news agency there are currently 11 e-shops offering F-4 –the most dangerous category of fireworks which should only be handled by professionals.