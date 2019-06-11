Czechia sees its first tropical night this year

Ruth Fraňková
11-06-2019
Temperatures in some parts of the Czech Republic surpassed 20 degrees Celsius at night, making it the country’s first tropical night of the year. Several measuring stations, mainly in Central and Eastern Bohemia, recorded their warmest ever temperature for the night. The hottest place in the country was Jeseník, where night-time highs reached 21.9 degrees Celsius.

 
 
 
 
 
