Czechia reopens its borders with Austria and Hungary

The Czech Republic will fully open its borders with Austria and Hungary at midday Friday, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček announced following a government session early on Friday morning.

According to Mr Petříček, negotiations with Germany are still underway. As of Friday, 12 a.m., Czechs can return from Germany without the need for a negative COVID-19 test. However, travel restrictions are still in place in Germany for people travelling from the Czech Republic.

Mr Petříček said more restrictions on travel between the Czech Republic and other European states could be lifted on June 15.