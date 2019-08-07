Czechia not to extradite Russian banker charged with embezzlement

07-08-2019
Czech Justice Minister Marie Benešová has rejected Russia’s request for the extradition of Russian banker Alexander Bugayevsky, the ministry informed on Wednesday.

The former Intercommerz bank board chairman, who is charged with embezzling over 45 million euros, was arrested in the Czech Republic in January 2018 on an international warrant.

Mr Bugayevsky denies the accusations and has applied for asylum in the Czech Republic.

 
 
 
