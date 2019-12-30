Czechia no longer offering grants to students from developing countries

The Czech Republic will not be offering grants to students from developing countries next year due to a cut in finances, Czech Radio reported on Monday.

In the years between 2013 and 2019 the country annually financed the studies of 130 students from the developing world at Czech universities, paying them 14 thousand crowns a month in addition to accommodation.

The program is being curtailed after the finance and foreign ministries failed to get an additional 13.5 million crowns to keep it going.

The 112 million earmarked for the project this year will only suffice to allow the students already here to conclude their studies.