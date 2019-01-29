Czechia moves up in TI’s Corruption perception rankings

The Czech Republic has improved its standing in watchdog Transparency International’s Annual Corruption Index for 2018. The country has moved four rungs up the ladder to 38th spot in the worldwide rankings.

Under TI’s criteria, the Czech Republic picked up 59 points compared to 57 in 2017. However, it is still lagging behind the EU average by six points.

Transparency International’s annual Index has rated countries by perceived levels of corruption since 1995 on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 being very corrupt and 100 being very clean.