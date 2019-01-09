Czechia has received 25 pct of EU subsidies within 2014-2020 period

The Czech Republic had by the end last year received about 25 percent of the total 582.9 billion crowns in European Union funds allocated to the country for the 2014-2020 programme period.

This is according to the Regional Development Ministry, which is responsible for the absorption of EU funds.

The ministry said all 10 operational programmes fulfilled the set conditions and thus the country does not have to return any money, which amounts to 145.6 billion crowns.