Czechia faces chronic lack of skilled craftsmen, SME association says

The Czech Republic is facing a chronic lack of skilled craftsmen, according to the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, which notes a steady drop of trainees in a number of fields in recent years.

The association said the biggest drop has been recorded in the masonry and painting. While in 2005 more than 700 masons were being trained in the Czech Republic, last year there were only 250. The corresponding number of carpenters is similar.

Schools are looking to attract more young people to such professions by introduction of a new school subject, called technical practice. Dozens of elementary schools plan to add it to their curriculum as of September.