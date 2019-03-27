Czechia considers Golan Heights as Israeli occupied territory, Minister Petříček says

Brian Kenety
27-03-2019
The Czech Republic considers the Golan Heights to be Israeli occupied territory, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) said on Wednesday, in line with the common European position and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Mr Petříček’s statement, issued after a meeting on Wednesday with his Lebanese counterpart, was in reaction to the United States having unilaterally acknowledged Israel's declared sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Several other EU countries, including Germany and France, have objected to the Trump Administration’s new position, as has NATO ally Turkey, and Russia.

 
 
 
 
