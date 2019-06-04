Czechia and Myanmar to strengthen trade relations

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček could visit Myanmar this fall. Mr Havlíček made the statement at the Czech-Burmese economic forum, which takes place on the occasion of Aung San Suu Kyi’s visit to Prague. Mrs Suu Kyi, who is Maynmar’s de facto leader, is in the Czech Republic for a three-day official visit. She is accompanied by her minister country’s minister of investments and economic relations and minister of international cooperation.

Speaking at the economic forum, Mr Babiš has highlighted the growing economic cooperation between the two countries. He also said that while Czech exports to Asia fell by 23 per cent last year, exports from Myanmar to the Czech Republic increased by 66 per cent.