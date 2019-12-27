CzechGlobe director says president’s words on climate “irresponsible”

The head of CzechGlobe, the Global Change Research Institute at the Czech Academy of Sciences, Michal Marek has described President Zeman’s statements regarding climate change as “tragic and unacceptable “. He said that the president had made claims which had been refuted many times over long ago, and that attempts to play down mankind‘s responsibility for climate change was extremely irresponsible. He said Europe had a moral responsibility to lead the way by example.

In his Christmas message to the nation, Zeman said temperatures on Planet Earth had fluctuated for millions of years and he was not convinced that this was due to human activity rather than the forces of Nature. He said Europe should be careful in making commitments with regard to carbon neutrality since the impact of such a policy would be an impoverished continent.