Czech Zoo sends endangered brown vulture to Bulgaria for release into wild

Brian Kenety
19-07-2019
The Zlín Zoo announced on Friday it has sent another endangered brown vulture to authorities in Bulgaria for release into the wild.

Zoologist Václav Štraub told journalists that since it joined a project to revive the vulture population in Bulgaria, 14 have been released in the Stara Planina mountains.

The Ostrava Zoo has also sent vultures to the Balkan country.

