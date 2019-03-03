Czech Zdeněk Štybar wins Omploop Het Nieuwsblad

Czech Zdeněk Štybar, riding for Deceuninck-Quick Step, has won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the traditional 200 km opening race of the classic season.
The former cyclo-cross specialist attacked from a select lead group of five with three kilometers to go, leaving behind Belgium's Greg van Avermaet and Tim Wellens, who also reached the podium.
Saturday's victory is one of the greatest triumphs in Štybar's career.
