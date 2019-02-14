Czech writer Jaroslav Rudiš nominated for Leipzig Book Fair Prize

Czech writer Jaroslav Rudiš is nominated for this year’s annual Leipzig Book Fair Prize in the category of fiction with his novel Winterbergs letzte Reise or Winterberg’s Last Journey. The award is considered to be the second most important German book-prize.

Jaroslav Rudiš has been awarded several prizes and two of his novels have been made into films. Winterberg's Last Journey is the first novel he has written in German. The novel, which depicts an adventurous, tragicomic journey through the history of Central Europe, is set to be released in Czech in the autumn of 2020.