Czech women’s team takes bronze in World Cup relay

In biathlon, the Czech Republic’s women’s relay team have taken the bronze in 4x6 km relay race at the World Cup event in Germany’s Oberhof, Veronika Vítková, Eva Puskarčíková, Lucie Charvátová and Markéta Davidová made it into the top three on Sunday, behind Russia and Germany. The Czech women’s team reached the podium for the first time since March 2017.