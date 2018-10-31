Czech women’s team line-up for upcoming Fed Cup final in Prague announced

Czech women’s tennis team captain Petr Pála has announced the line-up for the upcoming Fed Cup final against defending champions the United States.
Leading the Czech team will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová and Karolína Plíšková, both ranked among the world’s Top Ten in singles.
For the doubles team, Pála selected Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Strýcová for the best-of-five series on indoor hardcourt at the O2 Arena in Prague from November 10-11.
