Czech women reach Equal Pay Day for 2018

On average Czech women only reached the same amount of pay as Czech men earned in 2018 on March 17, making Sunday Equal Pay Day, according to the group Business & Professional Women ČR. Female employees in the Czech Republic earn one-fifth less than male ones and would have to work for over 14 months to make the same amount that men do in 12.
The Czech Republic ranks among the EU states with the widest pay gap between the genders. The difference is greatest among university graduates, Business & Professional Women ČR said, citing official government data.
