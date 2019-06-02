Czech woman killed in Zurich shooting incident

Ian Willoughby
02-06-2019
A 38-year-old Czech woman was killed in a shooting incident in Zurich, Switzerland on Friday. She and a Swiss woman of 34 were kidnapped by a Swiss man, aged 60, who threatened to kill them. When police managed to enter the apartment where the incident was taking place they found all three people dead. A Swiss news website said that the Swiss woman had been romantically involved with the man; when she left him, she had moved in with the Czech woman, who worked as a carer.

 
 
 
 
 
