Czech wins 1.4 billion crowns in Eurojackpot lottery

A ticket sold in the Czech Republic has won 1.4 billion crowns (approximately 55 million euros) in the Eurojackpot lottery draw held on Friday May 14. It is the second highest sum in the history of the country. The winner has 365 days to come forward and claim the prize, the spokesman of the Sazka betting company told the Czech News Agency.

The largest Eurojackpot ever paid out was 90 million euros to a Czech player from Pardubice region in 2015. The winner picked up his winnings three weeks after the numbers were drawn, and chose to remain anonymous.