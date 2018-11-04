Czech winemakers report above-average grape harvest

The grape harvest in the Czech Republic should exceed that of the two previous years, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday, citing data released by the Union of Winemakers of the Czech Republic and the country’s Wine Fund.

According to the head of the Wine Fund, Jaroslav Machovec, the grape harvest is about 30 percent higher than the ten-year average. Contrary to expectations, the quality of grapes, with the exception of early varieties, has not been affected by drought.

Due to the exceptionally hot and dray weather, the grape harvest in the Czech Republic started a few weeks earlier.