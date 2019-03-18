Czech Wikipedia to shut down on Thursday over EU copyright reform

Daniela Lazarová
18-03-2019
The Czech version of Wikipedia will be inaccessible on Thursday since its editors are going on a one-day strike against the EU copyright reform.

They claim the proposed new norms will restrict their right to cite sources and thus reduce the quality of the encyclopaedia.

After two years of heated debate the European Parliament is expected to vote on the proposed copyright reform at the end of March.

Wikipedia has shut down its pages in several countries in protest at the plans.

 
 
 
 
