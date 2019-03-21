Czech Wikipedia shuts down for 24 hours in protest of EU copyright law

Ruth Fraňková
21-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech version of Wikipedia shut down for 24 hours on Thursday in protest against the EU copyright law.

Editors of the free encyclopaedia claim the proposed new reform will restrict their right to cite sources and as a result affect the quality of their work.

The strike, which was also joined by editors of the Slovak and German Wikipedia, comes a few days before the vote on the new EU Copyright Directive.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 