Czech village of Poříčí u Litomyšle wins European horticultural exhibition

Czech village of Poříčí u Litomyšle in East Bohemia has won the gold medal in the 2018 Entente Florale, a European contest recognising municipalities and villages in Europe for excellence in horticultural displays, the Czech News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The aim of the Entente Florale competition, established in 1975, is to promote the greening of towns and villages and their environmentally and ecologically sensitive development. The results of this year’s Entente Florale were announced at a special awards ceremony on Tullamore, Ireland, over the weekend.