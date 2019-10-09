Czech university heads urge Xi Jinping not to execute professor accused of supporting separatism

The Czech Rectors Conference, a body compromising the leaders of Czech Universities, has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping urging him to intervene in the case of former Xinjiang University President Tashpolat Tiyip and prevent his possible execution. The letter asks the Chinese leader that the academic be released unconditionally unless there is credible evidence that he committed an internationally recognised offense.

Professor Tashpolat, who is of Uighur ethnicity, was arrested two years ago at Beijing airport and sentenced to a suspended death sentence for his support of separatism.