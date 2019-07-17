Czech universities prepare new courses in response to drought

The frequently occurring droughts in the Czech Republic are not only leading to government counter-measures, but also an increased need for experts on climate change related subjects. In response, a number of Czech universities are setting up courses focusing on the protection of natural resources, Hospodářské Noviny reports.
The University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague has set up a new study programme exploring water and the environment, while the high levels of bark beetle infestation have led Brno’s Mendel University to open up a new course on the technologies and management involved in wood processing.
