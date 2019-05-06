Czech universities cracking down on plagiarism after high-profile scandals

Several top Czech universities have introduced new electronic tools such as Turnitin to detect plagiarism following high-profile scandals, the daily Právo reports.

Over the past three years, Charles University has rejected the academic theses of nearly 50 students after software flagged their work for plagiarism, triggering a review.

Palacky University in Olomouc and Masaryk University in Brno are among the institutions of higher learning now reviewing past theses submitted over the past decade or so.

Over the past year, two government ministers were pushed to resign over allegations of plagiarism, as was the head of the Institute of World History at Charles University.