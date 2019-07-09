Czech unemployment rate holds at 2.6 percent in June

Unemployment in the Czech Republic stagnated at 2.6 percent this June after decreasingly slightly over four consecutive months, the Labour Office announced on Tuesday.

The number of jobseekers in June fell to 195,723, a drop of about 5,000 compared to May, while the number of vacancies rose to 342,510.

The Czech unemployment rate is at its lowest level since May 1997. In Prague, it stands at 1.9 percent.