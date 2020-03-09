Czech unemployment rate drops to 3 percent in February

The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3 percent in February, after rising slightly for two consecutive months, the Labour Office announced on Monday.

The number of jobseekers dropped nearly 3,000 to 227,369, the lowest number since February 1997.

In the Prague region, unemployment stood at 1.9 percent, as usual the lowest level in the country. The Moravian-Silesian region had the highest level of unemployment at 4.6 percent.