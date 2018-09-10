Czech unemployment in August at 3.2 percent

Ruth Fraňková
10-09-2018
The Czech unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in August, the Czech Labour office reported on Monday. The number of job seekers reached 230,490, which is the lowest figure for the month since the year 1997. The number of vacancies increased slightly to 313.000. Last August the unemployment rate was at four percent.

Photo: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay CC0 Public Domain

