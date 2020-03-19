Czech TV starts station for seniors stuck at home due to crisis

State broadcaster Czech Television is set to launch a new channel for seniors forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus crisis. Named CT3, it will go on air for the first time on Monday and run from 9:00 to 5:25 daily.
The move follows the successful launch of UčíTelka, a daily block of teaching programming for the country’s children, whose schools have been closed.
Czech TV director general Petr Dvořák says CT3 is for now a provisional channel, adding that it will be covered by money saved on projects that have had to be halted.
