Czech TV launches temporary ČT3 station for seniors

Brian Kenety
23-03-2020
Czech Television began broadcasting the temporary ČT3 station for seniors on Monday morning to help them better understand the situation regarding the coronavirus and cope with the quarantine.

The station will air regular 15-minute news bulletins for seniors as well as a selection of programmes from the public broadcaster’s archives of likely interest to older generations. ČT3 station will broadcast daily from 9:00am to 5:25pm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
