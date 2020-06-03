Czech TV: JFK visited occupied Prague in 1939

Future US president John F. Kennedy visited Prague for several days in August 1939, according to the Czech Television show Reportéři ČT. Historians base the claim that Kennedy came to the city on correspondence by JFK himself and above all on the memoirs of top US diplomat George Kennan, who was American consul in Prague under the Nazi Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia.

Czech Television said the Nazis had allowed Kennedy, then 22, to visit the occupied city thanks to the fact that his father Joseph Kennedy, who was US ambassador to London, had supported appeasement.