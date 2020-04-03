Czech trust in military and police forces at its highest since 1997, survey shows

The trust of the Czech public in the nation's army and police force is at its highest since 1997 when the data began to be collected, according to a STEM polling agency survey conducted in March.

Some 78 percent of Czechs trust their armed forces, which regularly rank among the country's most trusted institutions. The same ratio of the public expressed their trust in the police this year, the highest score in public opinion for the institution thus far.

The Czech National Bank also ranked high with 72 percent of respondents saying they trust the country's leading financial institution.

More than half of the population, 56 percent to be exact said they trust President Miloš Zeman. Meanwhile the Chamber of Deputies, the government and the Senate ranked in the mid-40s as far as trust was concerned.