Czech tourism head: Impact of coronavirus pandemic will be staggering

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be staggering, according to the head of CzechTourism Jan Herget. In an interview for the ctk news agency Mr.Herget said that entrepreneurs in the tourist industry are no longer thinking about how to minimize the damage, but how to survive.

Prague, which attracts two thirds of the country’s foreign tourist will be hardest hit, but Western and South Bohemia as well as South Moravia also expect significant losses.

The long-term outlooks are totally unpredictable, Herget noted, adding that when the worst is over domestic tourists could help revitalize the industry.