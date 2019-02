Earnings from the tourism sector amounted to 2.9 percent of the total Gross Domestic Product in 2017, the Czech Statistics Office reported on Thursday.

Total earnings from tourism rose by 7.4 percent in the past year to 292 billion crowns, which is the highest figure since calculations for the sector started in 2003.

Nearly 35 million foreign tourists visited the Czech Republic last year, accounting for 56 percent of the overall turnover.