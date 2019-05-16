Czech top officials distance themselves from Communist MP’s visit to Donetsk

Czech top officials have publicly distanced themselves from Communist Party MP Zdeňek Ondráček’s visit to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic this week. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told journalists on Thursday that the visit was not in accordance with Czech foreign policy. His statement came a day after Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček critisized Mr. Ondráček’s visit on Twitter, saying his actions were shameful and damaging to the Czech Republic.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies met for a special session to debate the matter on Thurday, distancing itself from the visit and emphasizing that the Czech Republic does not recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and considers it a part of Ukraine.

Mr. Ondráček insists his trip was “private", but a video shows him being welcomed by the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in what looks like an official ceremony.