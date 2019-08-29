Czech top officials attend ceremony marking 75th anniversary of Slovak National Uprising

A top-level Czech delegation on Thursday attended a commemorative event in Bratislava marking the 75th anniversary of the Slovak national uprising launched on August 29, 1944.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová spoke about the crucial role of the national uprising saying that without it Slovakia would not have developer into a country with an anti-fascist and democratic tradition.

The aim of the armed resistance was to overthrow the government of Jozef Tiso, who collaborated with Nazi Germany. Although the resistance was oppressed, partisans continued with subversive operations until allied forces liberated the country in 1945.

The Czech Republic was represented at the ceremony by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and the speakers of both houses of Parliament.