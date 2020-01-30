Czech ‘Three Kings’ drive raises record CZK 130 mn for charity

The annual Three Kings Collection, organised since the year 2000 by Catholic charity Caritas, raised a record 130 million crowns this year. The traditional door-to-door charity drive starts on New Year’s Day and runs for about two weeks.

It features children dressed as Kaspar, Melichar and Balthazar – the “three wise men”, later known as kings, who according to the Bible followed the star of Bethlehem to find the new-born baby Jesus.

The volunteer “kings” go carolling from house to house, leaving their initials – ‘K + M + B’ – above the door frames as a symbol of blessing.

Charita Czech Republic is the largest non-state provider of social services in the country. Over the past two decades, the processions have in total raised more than 1.4 billion crowns in aid of the needy.