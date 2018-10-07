Czech tennis stars win women’s doubles at China Open

No.2 seeds Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková and Barbora Strýcová, both Czechs, rallied on Sunday to win their second title of the season at the China Open, coming from a set down to defeat No.3 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yi-fan, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

All five of the Czech pair’s finals in 2018 have come at Premier level – or better. The victory in Beijing is their biggest title as a duo.

Earlier, Dabrowski and Xu had defeated the Czech-Russian pairing of Lucie Hradecká and Ekaterina Makarova at the contest in Beijing.