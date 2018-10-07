Czech tennis stars win women’s doubles at China Open

Brian Kenety
07-10-2018
No.2 seeds Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková and Barbora Strýcová, both Czechs, rallied on Sunday to win their second title of the season at the China Open, coming from a set down to defeat No.3 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yi-fan, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

All five of the Czech pair’s finals in 2018 have come at Premier level – or better. The victory in Beijing is their biggest title as a duo.

Earlier, Dabrowski and Xu had defeated the Czech-Russian pairing of Lucie Hradecká and Ekaterina Makarova at the contest in Beijing.

