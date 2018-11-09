Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová to retire after Fed Cup in Prague

Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has announced that she will retire from the sport after the Fed Cup contest against the US team in Prague this weekend.

Strýcová, now 32, won the Fed Cup for the first time when she was only 16. She won again in a double’s team with Karolína Plíšková. She achieved her highest WTA singles ranking, a world No. 16, in January 2017. This May, she peaked at No. 7 in the doubles rankings.

Meanwhile, Plíšková has pulled out of the Fed Cup due to a calf injury. She will be replaced by Barbora Krejčíková, who leads the WTA doubles rankings with her partner Kateřina Siniaková.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová will be leading the Czech team for the best-of-five series on indoor hardcourt at the O2 Arena in Prague.