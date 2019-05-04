Czech tennis player Barbora Muchová fails to land Prague Open title

Czech tennis player Barbora Muchová has lost her first ever WTA final at the Prague Open. She was defeated by Jil Teichmann od Switzerland 6-7, 6-3, 4-6 in Saturday’s final in the city’s Stromovka park.

The 22-year-old Muchová, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, has broken into the first hundred of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career after her appearance at the Prague Open.