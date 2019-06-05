Czech teen Vondroušová reaches French Open semifinal

Ruth Fraňková
05-06-2019
Czech player Markéta Vondroušová advanced to her first career Grand Slam semifinal with a 7-6 7-5 victory over Croatia’s Petra Martic at the French Open on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Czech needed exactly two hours to book a spot in her first career major semifinal. Vondroušová will face Britain’s Johanna Konta for a place in the Roland Garros final.

 
 
 
 
 
