Czech teachers wear black to protest low salaries

Hundreds of teachers across the Czech Republic are protesting against what they describe as poor conditions in the education sector by wearing black on Thursday. The event, which was joined by 40 schools around the country, takes place on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. According to the Ministry of Education, the average monthly salary of Czech teachers is now 35, 089 crowns, which is an eleven percent increase on 2017. Average monthly salary in the Czech Republic is 31,885 crowns.
The ANO party-led government has pledged to raise teachers’ salaries to around 46,000 crowns by 2021.
