Czech teachers’ salaries rose by 14.9 pct last year

The average monthly salary for teachers rose to CZK 40,111 last year, up 14.9 percent in annual terms, according to Ministry of Education data. By comparison, the average salary increased by 7.1 percent last year to CZK 34,125 per month.

The average salary of non-teaching staff in the education sector rose by 11.6 percent last year to CZK 21,786. The ministry has not yet published statistics on salary increases according to various types of schools.

In its policy statement, the government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) pledged to raise salaries in the education sector to 150 percent of their 2017 level by the year 2021. For teachers, that would be around CZK 47,322.