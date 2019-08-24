Czech swimmer Čejka wins gold at FINA World junior swimming championships

Swimmer Jan Čejka won a gold medal at the FINA World junior swimming championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday. He won the 50m backstroke clocking 25.08s and breaking the senior national record.

Čejka was the European Junior Champion in the 200 back in July and also took a bronze medal in the 100 back. His 200 back in 1:57.51 is also a Czech Record.