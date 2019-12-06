Czech Supreme Court rules in favour of Somali schoolgirl over headscarf ban

The Supreme Court has ruled that a Prague school was wrong to ban headscarves for hygienic reasons in a suit brought forward by a Somali schoolgirl who wore it for religious reasons.

The court ruled that religious pluralism must be respected and no religious group should be discriminated against or disadvantaged.

A lower court had ruled in favour of the school, which argued that since the Somali schoolgirl was yet not enrolled there, she could not have been discriminated against for wearing a hijab.