Czech summer camps allowed to open as of June 27

Summer camps will be authorized from June 27, the first unofficial day of school holidays this year, National Youth Council chairman Aleš Sedláček has confirmed.
Details on operating conditions for summer camps during the continued coronavirus pandemic are to be issued by the Ministry of Health on Friday.
Earlier, the Ministry’s chief epidemiologist, Roman Prymula, said the risk of children contracting Covid-19 from each other at school and similar settings was “almost zero”.
