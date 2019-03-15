Czech students to join global strike against climate change

High school students across the Czech Republic will be joining the global student strike on Friday aiming to raise awareness of the need to fight climate change.

In Prague, students will gather on Malostranské náměstí and march to the Office of the Government. Students in Ostrava, Olomouc, Liberec and other Czech towns and cities will also take part in the protest.

The students have received support from over 100 Czech scientists and academics and from the environmental groups Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace.