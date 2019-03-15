Czech students join global strike against climate change

High school students across the Czech Republic joined the global student strike on Friday aiming to raise awareness of the need to fight climate change.

In Prague, students gathered on Malostranské náměstí and marched to the Office of the Government. Students in Ostrava, Olomouc, Liberec and other Czech towns and cities also took part in the protest.

The students have received support from over 100 Czech scientists and academics and from the environmental groups Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace.