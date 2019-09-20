Czech students join climate change protests

Daniela Lazarová
20-09-2019
Hundreds of young people gathered on Prague’s Old Town Square and in many other Czech towns and cities on Friday joining the international climate change protests launched by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The student gathering then marched through the centre of Prague, marking the start of a week of events aiming to draw attention to the problem.

On Friday afternoon a festival For the Future will take place on Střelecký Island in Prague with live music and environment-related presentations and debates.

